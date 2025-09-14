US reciprocal tariff likely to reduce further: Commerce adviser

Commerce adviser Sheikh Bashiruddin has said the trade deficit between Bangladesh and the US now stands at around USD 6 billion.

If this can be reduced, then there is a chance to further lower the reciprocal tariff to below 20 per cent, he added.

The commerce adviser said this at a press conference following the meeting with the US delegation led by US assistant trade representative Brendan Lynch.

National security adviser Khalilur Rahman, commerce secretary Mahbubur Rahman and top government officials were present at the meeting.

The US delegation arrived in Dhaka today, Sunday on a three-day-visit to finalise the trade agreement between the two countries

On the matter, Sheikh Bashiruddin said that discussions have taken place on the progress of commitments to increase purchases of certain products from the US to reduce the trade deficit between the two countries.

Apart from agricultural and energy products, commitments have also been made regarding aircraft purchases. Progress on these purchases has been satisfactory.