Gold price up by Tk 4,374 per bhori again

Gold prices have risen again in Bangladesh on Saturday, with the price of 22-carat gold increasing by Tk4,374 per bhori.

The new prices came into effect today at 10 a.m., according to the Bangladesh Jewellers Association (BAJUS).

The association said the prices were adjusted following a rise in the price of pure gold in the local market, driven mainly by higher prices in the international market.

Following the latest adjustment, the price of 22-carat gold, including VAT, stands at Tk234,038 per bhori. The price of 21-carat gold is Tk223,541, while 18-carat gold costs Tk191,931 per bhori. Gold sold under the traditional method is priced at Tk156,822 per bhori.