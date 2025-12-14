Saving Tk 14,000 per month, you can become a millionaire

At one time, becoming a millionaire in the country was considered a very significant achievement. To identify a wealthy person in society, it was often said that he or she was a millionaire. In other words, possessing Tk 10 million (one crore) was regarded as a major financial milestone.

That reality has now changed. Inflation has risen to such an extent that the price of many apartments in Dhaka city alone now exceeds Tk 10 million (one crore).

Even so, those flats do not remain unsold. Nevertheless, for people with limited income, becoming a millionaire remains an important milestone.

Eastern Bank Limited, one of the country’s leading banks, offers a millionaire scheme. Through this scheme, it is possible to become a millionaire by depositing as little as Tk 14,000 per month. Let us take a closer look at how savings work under this scheme.