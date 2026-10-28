Metro rail: Formal work kicks off for stations, tracks construction of 2 new routes

Eight elevated stations and 11 kilometers of elevated tracks will be constructed for two new metro rail lines under four packages.

Contractors have been appointed for the construction of stations and railway tracks for MRT Line-1 (from the capital's Airport to Kamalapur) and MRT Line-5 (Northern Route, from Hemayetpur to Bhatara).

Additionally, various depot infrastructures will also be developed in Hemayetpur and Purbachal. The appointment of contractors marks the formal commencement of the construction of these stations and railway tracks.

Contracts under the four separate packages were signed on Tuesday (27 October) afternoon at the Metro Rail Bhaban in Diabari, Uttara. The two projects are being implemented by Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) with joint financing from the Bangladesh government and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).