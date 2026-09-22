Business costs set to rise at an uncomfortable time

As electricity supply in the country is still not completely uninterrupted, some industrial units have to use diesel-powered generators as an alternative.

Generating electricity this way costs three times more than using grid electricity.

Therefore, the increase in diesel prices will directly affect both locally consumed and export-oriented production. This will further increase the cost of doing business.

The impact could eventually be reflected in the prices of goods. At a time when businesses are already facing declining sales, higher production and transport costs will create additional pressure. If the prices of goods rise, there will also be a risk of renewed pressure on inflation.

The government must also consider the burden of fuel subsidies. It has been argued that although fuel prices in the international market have remained high for a long period, the government has not made regular adjustments in line with those prices.

Therefore, although a price adjustment may be necessary, a sharp increase at once could place additional pressure on businesses and ordinary people.