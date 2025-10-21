How much gold jewellery can be brought from abroad without paying customs duty

The price of gold per bhori (11.664 grams) has already surpassed Tk 200,000 some time ago — and it continues to climb. With prices soaring day by day, the middle class’ fondness for wearing gold jewellery seems to be fading fast.

However, travellers returning from abroad are allowed to bring a specific amount of gold jewellery without having to pay any customs duties or taxes.

This means that those returning from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, other Middle Eastern countries, or elsewhere can carry gold ornaments into Bangladesh duty-free within certain limits.