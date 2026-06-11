Shopping centres to remain open from 11am to 9pm

Following demands from business owners, the government has extended the operating hours for shops and shopping centres.

Under the new decision, businesses may remain open from 11:00 am until 9:00 pm.

The Bangladesh Shop Owners Association confirmed the matter. In a press release issued at around 2:00 pm today, Thursday, the association stated that Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Iqbal Hasan Mahmud spoke over phone with the association’s president, Md Helal Uddin, earlier in the day.

During the conversation, the minister informed him that, effective immediately, shops and shopping centres may operate from 11:00 am to 9:00 pm.