BCCCI, OCAIB seek stronger institutional collaboration

Bangladesh China Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCCI) and the Overseas Chinese Association in Bangladesh (OCAIB) on Tuesday discussed ways to strengthen institutional collaboration, and expand mutual cooperation to deepen Bangladesh-China economic relations.

The discussion took place when a high-level BCCCI business delegation, led by President Mohd Khorshed Alam, paid a courtesy call on OCAIB President Felix Chang Y C at the OCAIB office in the city, said a press release.

The two sides also exchanged views on promoting bilateral trade, attracting greater Chinese investment, and creating a more business-friendly environment to deepen Bangladesh-China economic relations.

The BCCCI delegation included Senior Vice President AZM Azizur Rahman; Vice Presidents Chao Chongchong (James Chao), Khandaker Atiqur Rahman, and Masud Ali Khan; Director (Industry and Commerce) Mohammed Sazzad Un Newaz; Directors Mohammad Amanur Rahman, Md. Kamruzzaman Ibne Amin, and Asif Haque Rupo; and Executive Director Md Abu Taher.

The meeting was also attended by the Executive Vice President, Vice Presidents, Deputy Secretaries General, and Executive Director of OCAIB.