Gold price jumps by Tk 5,424 per bhori in Bangladesh

The price of gold in Bangladesh has been increased by Tk 5,424 per bhori, with the rate of 22-carat gold set at Tk 274,104 per bhori from Monday, according to the Bangladesh Jewellers Association (BAJUS).

In a statement issued in the morning, BAJUS said the new rates were fixed considering the overall market situation following a rise in the price of pure gold (tejabi gold) in the local market. The revised prices have come into effect immediately.