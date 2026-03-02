Gold price jumps by Tk 5,424 per bhori in Bangladesh
The price of gold in Bangladesh has been increased by Tk 5,424 per bhori, with the rate of 22-carat gold set at Tk 274,104 per bhori from Monday, according to the Bangladesh Jewellers Association (BAJUS).
In a statement issued in the morning, BAJUS said the new rates were fixed considering the overall market situation following a rise in the price of pure gold (tejabi gold) in the local market. The revised prices have come into effect immediately.
Under the new rates, 22-carat gold will cost Tk 274,104 per bhori (11.664 grams), while 21-carat gold has been priced at Tk 261,682 per bhori.
The price of 18-carat gold has been set at Tk 224,299 per bhori, and gold of traditional method at Tk 183,533 per bhori.
Buyers will have to pay an additional 5 per cent government-fixed VAT and a minimum 6 per cent making charge set by BAJUS on the sale price.
However, the making charge may vary depending on the design and quality of jewellery.
The last adjustment to gold prices was made on the night of 28 February, when BAJUS raised the price of 22-carat gold by Tk 3,266 per bhori to Tk 268,680.
So far in 2026, gold prices have been adjusted 35 times in the country, with rates increased on 23 occasions and reduced 12 times.
Silver prices have also been raised this time. The price of 22-carat silver has been increased by Tk 175 per bhori to Tk 7,173.
Meanwhile, 21-carat silver has been set at Tk 6,882 per bhori, 18-carat silver at Tk 5,890 per bhori, and traditional-method silver at Tk 4,432 per bhori.
So far this year, silver prices have been adjusted 21 times, including 14 hikes and seven reductions.