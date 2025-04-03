Trump imposes 37pc tariff on Bangladeshi products
US President Donald Trump slapped more tariffs on different countries, including Bangladesh.
The tariff on Bangladeshi goods has been increased to 37 per cent from the existing 15 per cent on average.
The US is one of the two largest markets of Bangladeshi products, including the readymade garment goods. The amount is equivalent to US$ 8.4 billion, mostly the RGM products.
The export of RMG goods to the US last year was $7.34 billion.
This enhanced amount of tariff could hit the Bangladesh export sector, specially the readymade garment sector, hard, economists warned.
President Donald Trump unveiled the tariff at a press conference at White House around 4:00 pm local time (2:00 am Thursday Bangladesh time).