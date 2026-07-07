Chattogram records season’s heaviest rainfall as roads collapse

Chattogram has recorded its heaviest rainfall of the season under the influence of the active monsoon, with 330.8 millimetres of rain recorded in the 24 hours until 9:00 am on Tuesday.

The torrential downpour has caused widespread waterlogging across the port city, damaged roads and brought down trees, adding to the misery of residents.

Mohammad Abdur Rahman Khan, Deputy Director of the Chattogram Weather and Geophysical Office, told Prothom Alo that the rainfall recorded over the past 24 hours was the highest of the season.