Low-pressure in Bay
Chattogram records season’s heaviest rainfall as roads collapse
Chattogram has recorded its heaviest rainfall of the season under the influence of the active monsoon, with 330.8 millimetres of rain recorded in the 24 hours until 9:00 am on Tuesday.
The torrential downpour has caused widespread waterlogging across the port city, damaged roads and brought down trees, adding to the misery of residents.
Mohammad Abdur Rahman Khan, Deputy Director of the Chattogram Weather and Geophysical Office, told Prothom Alo that the rainfall recorded over the past 24 hours was the highest of the season.
Rainfall had intensified under the influence of a monsoon low-pressure system, he added.
"Although the low-pressure area has now moved towards the Indian states of Jharkhand and Odisha, active monsoon conditions are likely to keep the rain going for at least another week," he said.
According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD), the monsoon remains active over Bangladesh and strong over the northern Bay of Bengal, bringing intermittent rain to the Chattogram Division, with heavy to very heavy falls in some areas.
Amid the persistent rain, a road in the Patenga area of the city collapsed. The bypass road had been built to facilitate construction of an elevated roadway.
Ahmed Anwarul Nazrul, Chief Engineer of the Chattogram Development Authority (CDA), said the road gave way on Monday night after heavy rain.
"Construction of a flyover linked to the Outer Ring Road is under way in Patenga, and a temporary bypass road had been built for the project. That road has collapsed, but repair work is now under way," he said.
Meanwhile, Shahadat Hossain, Mayor of the Chattogram City Corporation, visited several affected areas on Tuesday morning to inspect drainage operations and instructed officials to expedite efforts to clear accumulated water.
Speaking to newspersons during a visit to the Katalganj Residential Area, the mayor said rain that began on Monday had continued without interruption.
He said work was under way on several canals, including the Hijra, Jamal Khan, Ajab Bahar and Gulzar canals, with the 34 Engineer Construction Brigade of the Bangladesh Army involved in the operations.
"Some work is still pending, but they are making every effort. The city corporation has also cleared drains in these areas. Complete relief will take a little more time. Katalganj is a low-lying area, so water accumulates there. Once the rain stops, the water should recede within one to one and a half hours," he said.
The mayor added that water had not accumulated in other flood-prone areas, including Probartak Intersection, Bahaddarhat, Bakalia, Chawkbazar and Muradpur.
The adverse weather also disrupted education, with several scheduled examinations postponed across the city.
The Chattogram City Corporation suspended half-yearly examinations at all 48 secondary schools under its administration.
Kissinger Chakma, the corporation's Chief Education Officer, said the examinations had been postponed on the recommendation of the examination committee because of the severe weather.
"The postponed examinations will be held at a later date, and a revised schedule will be announced in due course," he said.