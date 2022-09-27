Price fall in large-cap drags stocks down

Country's both the bourses - Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) - have plunged due to mainly price fall in large-cap securities, reports BSS.

DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), finally went down by 21.93 points or 0.34 per cent to settle at 6,489.05. Two other indices also ended sharply lower with the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, plunged 15.47 points to finish at 2,316.42 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) lost 7.42 points to close at 1,413.25.