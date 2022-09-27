Price fall in large-cap drags stocks down

Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, dropped sharply to Tk 14940.69 million on the premier bourse, which was Tk 13001.76 million at the previous session of the week.
Of the 372 issues traded, 136 declined, 61 advanced and 175 others remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
Index Agro became the most-traded stock, closely followed by Aziz Pipes, Mir Akther, Adntel and EHL.
The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also fell slightly with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) losing 18.03 points to settle at 19,163.73 and its Selective Categories Index (CSCX) shedding 10.98 points to close at 11,486.62.
Of the issues traded, 94 declined, 60 advanced and 60 issues remained unchanged.
The port-city bourse traded 4.54 crore shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Taka 103.41 crore.