BSEC sends 17 officials into compulsory retirement

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC), the capital market regulator, has sent 17 of its officials into compulsory retirement at once.

It has also reduced the salaries of five officials at different levels to the lowest grade. This is the first time since BSEC’s establishment that so many officials have been sent into retirement at the same time.

According to sources, BSEC took the action against a total of 22 officials following instructions from the highest levels of the government over the incident on 5 March last year, when then-BSEC chairman Khondoker Rashed Maqsood and other commissioners were confined for several hours and subjected to harassment.