Evening shop closures slash sales by half

Shops and shopping malls have been closing in the evening for three consecutive days to address the energy crisis.

As a result, the duration for sales has decreased by 2-3 hours compared to before.

This has led to a reduction in sales by half for businesses, ranging from large brands dealing in ready-made garments, footwear, and household products to smaller enterprises.

Owners of several ready-made garments, footwear, and jewelry brands told Prothom Alo that typically, about 40 per cent of sales occur from morning to evening, while the remaining 60 per cent happen from evening to night.

Thus, with the closure of shops and malls in the evening, sales have naturally declined. If this situation persists, a large segment of businessmen will struggle to pay their employees' salaries and bear shop rents. Moreover, the reduced sales will also lead to a decrease in government revenue from VAT.

In an alternative proposal to save electricity, these businessmen suggested that there is little customer footfall at shops and malls in the morning from 2-3 hours. Therefore, shops could be open from 1 PM to 9 PM. This would minimise the negative impact on employment, government revenue, and business activities while simultaneously reducing electricity use at some point during the day.