VAT audit to remain suspended indefinitely if needed: NBR chairman

National Board of Revenue (NBR) chairman Abdur Rahman Khan has said VAT audit is to remain suspended indefinitely before the launching of the automation system if needed.

He said, “The businesspersons and conglomerates should not think in any way that this has been done to harass them without any reason. We are working on this.”

The NBR chairman said this while addressing a dialogue on 'Reform in Corporate Tax and VAT' reform as the chief guest. The event was organised by the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) held at a hotel in the capital’s Gulshan on Tuesday. CPD research director Khondaker Golam Moazzem moderated the dialogue.

NBR chairman Abdur Rahman Khan, “We want to set a uniform VAT rate. But it is the businesses that stand in the way. Now, VAT can be paid with just one click from one’s own system without having to go anywhere.”