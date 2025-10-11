Krishi Bank review meeting about achieving targets
A review meeting on achieving business targets and expanding operations of the Mymensingh Division of Bangladesh Krishi Bank was held last Wednesday at the Shaheed Safwan Auditorium in Jamalpur.
The meeting provided essential guidance on the measures required to fully achieve the division’s business targets for the 2025–26 financial year, according to a press release issued by the bank.
The press release stated that the Managing Director of the bank, Sanchia Binte Ali, attended the meeting as the chief guest.
In her address, she highlighted that Bangladesh Krishi Bank has been consistently performing well in disbursing loans to the agricultural sector and small and medium enterprises (SME), mobilising deposits, recovering loans and collecting remittances.
She further emphasised that collective efforts are essential this year to achieve the business targets and ensure the bank remains profitable.
The meeting was presided over by Jamil Ahmed, General Manager of the Mymensingh Division.
In attendance there were also Deputy Managing Directors Md. A. Rahim and Md. Khaleduzzaman, Ashrafuzzaman Khan, General Manager of the Planning and Operations Division at the Head Office and Md. Nazmul Hossain, General Manager of the Internal Control and Compliance Division.
Senior officials of the Mymensingh Division of Bangladesh Krishi Bank were also present at the meeting.