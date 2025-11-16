Bangladesh sees decline, India and Myanmar see rise

Bangladesh’s sea fish harvest from the Bay of Bengal has been consistently declining over the past three years. Harvest of hilsa, crabs and shrimp have fallen significantly. As the volume of fish caught at sea decreases, the overall national supply of fish has also slowed.

The situation, however, is quite different in neighbouring countries. India has increased its annual sea fish harvest to such an extent that it is now among the world’s top 10 countries in sea fish production. Even war-torn Myanmar continues to see yearly increases in its sea fish harvest.

Fisheries officials in Bangladesh attribute the decline in sea fish harvest to rising sea temperatures caused by climate change and to cyclones. They also state that overfishing has reduced fish stocks.