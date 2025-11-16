Frozen shrimp exports showing signs of recovery

After declining for two consecutive years, frozen shrimp exports are beginning to recover from the brink.

Frozen shrimp exports returned to a positive trend in the outgoing fiscal year.

In the first three months of the current fiscal year (July–September), frozen shrimp exports grew by nearly 22 per cent.

However, by the end of October, covering four months, the growth had slowed to 10 per cent.

Several exporters said that during the Russia-Ukraine war, high inflation led to reduced demand for Bagda shrimp in the global market, while lower-priced Vannamei shrimp saw higher demand worldwide.

At that time, commercially viable high-yield Bagda shrimp farming had not yet begun in Bangladesh, resulting in lower frozen shrimp exports. However, last year, demand and exports of Bagda shrimp began to increase again.