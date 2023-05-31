FY24 budget: Smaller tax exemptions, higher revenue target

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) is now in a desperate attempt to enhance tax collection in order to meet the government's escalating expenses and comply with the conditions set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Hence, the forthcoming budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 will have a focus on initiatives aimed at tax collection rather than tax exemptions.

The revenue board is going to have a target for collecting Tk 4,300 billion in duty and taxes in the next fiscal. Additionally, it must collect Tk 480 billion extra in the fiscal to fulfill the IMF conditions.

To achieve the targets, the revenue board is planning to scale up existing duties and taxes in various sectors. It is even going to impose fresh taxes in some cases, which may eventually mount the prevailing pressure on the public.