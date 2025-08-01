Tariff cut to 20pc is satisfactory: Amir Khasru

Former commerce minister and Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury has termed the reduction of US-imposed reciprocal tariffs on Bangladeshi products from 35 per cent to 20 per cent as "satisfactory".

"This is not a matter of victory or defeat. Given the current rate, we are in a relatively satisfactory position. Ours is at 20 per cent, Pakistan’s at 19 per cent, Vietnam’s also at 20 per cent, and India’s at 25 per cent," said Khasru while speaking to the media at his residence in Gulshan on Friday afternoon.