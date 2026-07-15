BMBAA leaders meet Finance Minister to boost govt-private sector ties
A delegation of the Bangladesh MBA Association (BMBAA) met Finance Minister Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury on Wednesday to discuss strengthening collaboration between the government and the private sector.
During the courtesy call held at the Finance Ministry in the Bangladesh Secretariat, both sides explored avenues where the association’s professional expertise could support national economic growth and policy-making, says a press release.
The BMBAA leadership reaffirmed its commitment to serving as an independent, non-political, and unbiased platform.
The association stated its intent to contribute technical knowledge toward supporting the country’s broader economic development and various policy initiatives.
The delegation was led by BMBAA President Mamun Rashid and General Secretary Saif Mahmood, alongside other members of the association's executive committee.