Govt employees face undue pressure to repay home loans

Mofiz Uddin Ahmed, a former additional secretary of the Financial Institutions Division under the Ministry of Finance, took a loan of Tk 7.5 million from state-owned Rupali Bank in May 2022.

He said he has been put in an embarrassing situation due to the bank’s undue pressure for one-time repayment, freezing or blocking his account, and irregular behaviour.

The issue, which began with Rupali Bank, has reached the Financial Institutions Division and then the Finance Division. This has raised questions about the overall role of banks in the home loan process for government employees.

According to the housing building policy formulated for government employees, Mofiz Uddin Ahmed is supposed to repay the loan in 241 instalments over 20 years. After taking the loan, he added his own funds and bought a flat in Dhaka for Tk 15 million. He has been regularly paying his instalments since November 2022.

After completing a one-year post-retirement leave, he retired on 1 July this year. But just two months later, on 3 September, Rupali Bank’s corporate branch asked him to appear. There, he received a letter stating that Tk 4.7 million must be paid in a single instalment, while the remaining amount could be paid in instalments. Mofiz Uddin, a customer who has been paying regularly, finds this pressure incomprehensible.