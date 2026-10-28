We move from culture of loan default to culture of looting: Wahiduddin Mahmud

Wahiduddin Mahmud, former advisor for planning and education of the interim government, said that the country's banking sector first deteriorated due to the culture of loan defaults.

"Although we had moved away from the culture of non-performing loans, a new ''culture of banking loot'' emerged after 2010. This is why the financial sector is in such a bad state today," Wahiduddin Mahmud made these comments on Wednesday morning, during the inaugural session of the two-day annual banking conference organised by the Bangladesh Institute of Bank Management (BIBM) in Mirpur, Dhaka.

During his speech, Wahiduddin Mahmud shared his experiences on banking sector reforms.

He said, "To move away from the culture of non-performing loans, many rules and regulations were created and reformed with much effort. Alongside, discipline was restored by making rules. We were able to bring some private banks up to international standards. But after that, the culture of banking loot began, which is more severe. Money was taken from banks without any rules."