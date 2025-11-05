Apex races past Bata, triple the revenue, higher profit

The local company Apex Footwear is gradually overtaking the multinational company Bata in the domestic shoe market, with Apex now holding a major share of the country’s shoe sales.

Apex’s business has now grown to nearly three times that of Bata, according to an analysis of the financial reports of the both companies for the latest July–September quarter of the current year.

During the July–September quarter, Apex Footwear generated Tk 48.4 billion in revenue, outpacing Bata Shoes’ Tk 18.4 billion by Tk 30 billion, making its business nearly three times larger than the multinational competitor’s.

By the third quarter (July–September), the situation had completely reversed, with Apex Footwear earning Tk 25 million in profit while Bata Shoes suffered nearly Tk 145 million in losses.