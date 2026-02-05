8 local, foreign businesses join billion-dollar club

Major changes have taken place in the country’s production-oriented sectors. In the 2024–25 fiscal year, eight industrial groups recorded import–export transactions exceeding one billion US dollars, or more than USD 1 billion.

The eight industrial groups that joined the billion-dollar club are: Meghna Group of Industries (MGI), PRAN–RFL Group, Abul Khair Group, City Group, TK Group, Square Group, BSRM Group, and South Korea’s Youngone Corporation.

On the other hand, another local business group, Bashundhara Group, which was on the list in the previous fiscal year, dropped out in the most recent fiscal year.

Prothom Alo prepared the list by analysing the industrial groups’ import expenditures and export earnings in the 2024–25 fiscal year. In compiling the list, actual import and export data from the National Board of Revenue (NBR) were taken into account.

At the import stage, the declared values submitted by importers were used. Domestic imports or exports were not included in the calculations. This year, foreign industrial groups have also been included alongside domestic ones.

In the last fiscal year, the total import–export volume of the industrial enterprises included in the billion-dollar club amounted to USD 12.54 billion, accounting for 11 per cent of the country’s total imports and exports for that fiscal year.

These enterprises paid Tk 178.13 billion in revenue to the government during the same period and generated employment for approximately 525,000 people.