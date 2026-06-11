Solar power equipment imports granted duty-free benefits, electricity costs set to fall

The government is placing renewed emphasis on electricity generation from renewable energy, a priority reflected in the proposed budget for the 2026–27 fiscal year.

It has withdrawn import duty, regulatory duty, supplementary duty and advance tax on the import of key equipment used in the solar power sector.

As a result, the cost of generating solar electricity could fall by 25 to 30 per cent.

Finance Minister Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury made the announcement during his budget speech in Parliament today, Thursday.

He said, “To promote the solar power sector, the most important and safest source of renewable and sustainable energy, I propose issuing a new notification setting the applicable import duty, regulatory duty, supplementary duty and advance tax on the import of key equipment used in this sector at zero per cent.”