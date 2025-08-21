Non-leather shoe exports to US triple in July amid tariff shifts

After the implementation of reciprocal tariffs, US purchase orders that had been on hold are returning to Bangladesh’s non-leather footwear factories.

Many American buyers have also begun discussing fresh orders. However, for now, it is mainly the factories with an existing connection with the US market that are receiving these orders first.

Most Bangladeshi non-leather footwear producers export primarily to European Union (EU) countries. But industry insiders believe that recent tariff changes have opened up opportunities to quickly expand Bangladesh’s share in the US market.

Several exporters said some US buyers had shown interest since last year, while long-time buyers are also looking to increase their orders.