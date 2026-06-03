Power tariff rises by 16.68pc from June

Electricity prices have been increased in the shortest possible time through a fast-tracked process with bulk prices raised by 19.85 per cent.

At the consumer level, electricity prices have increased by an average of 16.68 per cent, while transmission charges have been raised by 23.96 per cent.

Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) announced the new tariffs at a press conference today, Wednesday.

According to the announcement, among consumers in different categories (slabs), the increase ranges from a minimum of 15 per cent to a maximum of 19.94 per cent. The new rates will take effect from June.