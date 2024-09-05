Open competition will be ensured in energy sector: Adviser
The interim government will not promote any particular person or group to do business in the energy sector, power, energy and mineral resources affairs adviser Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan said Wednesday.
“Competition will be open for all,” he said at a meeting with a delegation of Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI), led by its president Ashraf Ahmed at the ministry’s conference room.
Welcoming the adviser for his new charge, members of the delegation demanded uninterrupted supply of electricity and gas for their factories, as they were facing power and gas supply crisis during the last few days, as a result production is being disrupted.
Fouzul Kabir said gas supply is being disrupted due to insufficient gas supply compared to demand.
He said the Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) of Summit Group remained closed for the last three months, causing disruption in gas supply.
The adviser said that efforts were underway to start the unit from 15 September.
He informed the delegation that the 800 MW power plant at Rupsha remained suspended due to the gas crisis.
Fouzul Kabir pointed out the steps taken after he assumed office, saying that Special Act 2010 and Section 34Ka giving impunity to quick power generation companies, were scrapped.
He further said that directives were already given for ensuring competition in all stages of the energy sector in awarding contracts. Initiatives were also taken to set up a land-based LNG terminal to meet up the crisis, the adviser said.
The adviser said the government would examine the possibility of setting up an LNG terminal in Khulna.