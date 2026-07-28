10 common mistakes while preparing income tax returns

The income tax return filing season has begun. Taxpayers can now submit their returns throughout the year, but they must file them online.

According to the National Board of Revenue (NBR), Bangladesh currently has around 12.5 million (1.25 crore) holders of Taxpayer Identification Numbers (TINs). Last year, 4.7 million (47 lakh) TIN holders submitted their returns online.

Many people believe that filing their tax returns prevents tax officials from questioning them or selecting their files for audit or investigation. However, the tax authorities may audit any taxpayer's records. Therefore, taxpayers should ensure that every piece of information in their return is accurate.