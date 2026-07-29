LNG: 13-year import deal secured with one US firm

The government is set to import Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) from the US-based private entity Gunvor USA LLC for a duration of 13 years. A total of 78 cargoes of LNG will be imported under a government-to-government (G2G) framework. Based on current market valuations, this LNG deal is worth Tk 714.95 billion.

The firm will supply six cargoes of LNG per year. The imports from Gunvor USA LLC will commence in the current year, 2026, and run through to 2039.

The proposal received approval in principle yesterday, Tuesday, during a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs held at the Secretariat in Dhaka, chaired by Minister for Finance and Planning, Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury.

The finance minister did not brief the media following the meeting; however, the Ministry of Finance disclosed the approval via a press release.

Petrobangla, an agency under the Energy and Mineral Resources Division, is the implementing body for this procurement.