Motorcycle sales decline in the country

Motorcycles are generally sold the most during the Eid season in the country as during this time, most brands offer special discounts and cashback facilities.

As a result, the demand for buying motorcycles also increases.

However, this time there have been some exceptions.

Compared to last year, motorcycle sales for this year's Eid-ul-Fitr have decreased by 8 per cent. However, sellers claim that sales dropped by 40 per cent in the current month of April.

A war started in the Middle East following an attack by the United States and Israel on Iran on 28 February, which led to a rise in global crude oil prices. Like many other countries, Bangladesh also imposed restrictions on fuel sales to vehicles to conserve fuel. Due to the fuel crisis, motorcycle and car drivers have to wait in line for hours to get fuel.

Officials from various motorcycle marketing companies said that the main reason for the drop in sales is the fuel crisis. Additionally, both transportation and LC costs for motorcycle imports have increased.

According to data from various industry-related organisations, 56,486 motorcycles were sold in March 2025 in the country for Eid-ul-Fitr. This year, Eid also fell in March 2026, and 51,958 motorcycles were sold, which is 4,528 or 8 per cent less than the previous year.