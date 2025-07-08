Record remittance inflow boosts forex reserves

Within just eleven months of the interim government, Bangladesh's foreign currency reserves have gone up from less than US$20 billion in 2024 to over $31 billion by June, 2025, indicating that the country is now going well through an economic recovery phase.

During this period, the record inflow of remittances into the country's national reserves is substantially contributing to the stability of institutions, easing of the liquidity crisis, and to some other activities.

Economists and experts observed that the record inflow of remittances has been an important bellwether of Bangladesh's economic recovery.

According to the Bangladesh Bank (BB) latest data, the country's gross reserves have risen to $31.72 billion by 2 July 2025.

However, as per the International Monetary Fund (IMF) methodology under the Balance of Payments and International Investment Position Manual (BPM6), Bangladesh's net reserves currently stand at $26.67 billion.