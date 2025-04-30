BSEC suspends 21 officials over 5 March unrest

According to BSEC sources, the officials concerned learned about their suspension upon arriving at the office in the morning on Wednesday, when they were handed formal suspension letters.

Among the suspended officials are executive director Rezaul Karim, director Abu Raihan Md Mohtasin Billa, additional director Nazrul Islam, joint director Rashedul Islam, deputy directors Boni Yamin, Al Islam, Shahidul Islam, and Touhidul Islam, as well as assistant directors Jony Hossain, Raihan Kabir, Sajjad Hossain, and Abdul Baten, librarian Selim Reza Bappi and personal officer Abu Yusuf.

Some others are directors Abul Hasan and Fakhrul Islam Majumder, additional director Miraj Us Sunnah, deputy director Nannu Bhuiyan, and government directors Aminur Rahman Khan, Tariqul Islam, and Sameer Ghosh.