From campus code to national, international impact: The journey of Sumit Saha

To understand Sumit's standing today, you have to go back to August 2008, when he was a student at the Bangladesh University of Engineering & Technology (BUET). While many classmates were focused on exams and routine campus life, Sumit and his classmate Ridwan Hafiz were doing something else - turning their dorm room into a working headquarters. That is where they started Analyzen.

Sumit laughs when he thinks back to the early days. "We tried some bold - sometimes slightly ridiculous - ideas on a new platform," he says. "Mostly for fun. We were also, in our own way, casually promoting our digital tech products and services."

Yet what looked playful on the surface was part of a serious shift in how his team approached marketing. At a time when many corporate brands still treated social media as a passing trend, Sumit and his team were already testing interactive, technology-led campaigns built around measurable, transparent outcomes.

They ran early viral selfie contests, experimented with online video commercials, and designed interactive campaigns that some initially dismissed as gimmicks. In hindsight, many of those "gimmicks" were simply ahead of their time - tech-first initiatives where the marketing came later. Today, much of what they were doing back then has become standard practice for digital agencies.

Sumit was often called "The Rainmaker" in the team - not only because he could write code, but because he could imagine a new way for brands to communicate with consumers and then build the technology to make it real.