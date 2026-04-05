Loans of top 120 defaulters amount to over Tk 1000b, only Tk 4.69b recovered

The six state-owned banks—Sonali, Agrani, Janata, Rupali, Basic, and BDBL—are unable to recover loans at the desired rate from their top 120 defaulters.

Due to substantial non-performing loans and poor management, four out of these six banks are facing capital shortfalls.

Recently, the Financial Institutions Division of the Ministry of Finance reviewed the overall situation of these six state-owned banks and identified these issues.

The review highlighted various aspects of the banks. It was observed that although some state-owned banks are good at collecting deposits, they are providing fewer loans. Additionally, some of these banks are not providing loans to the small and medium enterprise (SME) and agricultural sectors as per the guidelines of the Bangladesh Bank.