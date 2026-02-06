Gold price falls by Tk 7,640 per bhori this morning

Gold prices in the domestic market fell by as much as Tk 7,640 per bhori at around 10:00 am today, Friday, following a drop in prices in the global market. Silver prices also declined by Tk 175 per bhori.

Gold prices were highly volatile last week. Most recently, prices rose by Tk 5,424 per bhori on Tuesday. The day before, on Monday, prices fell by Tk 12,014 in two phases, in the morning and in the afternoon.