Tk 145 billion proposed for Family Card

Finance Minister Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury has proposed Tk 145 billion for Family Cards in the next fiscal year .

While presenting budget for fiscal year 2026-2027 in the Jatiya Sangsad today, Thursday the minister said plan has undertaken to bring about 4.1 million women under the Family Card scheme.

“Through the Family Card scheme, we intend to progressively replace the allowance-based components of other social protection programmes, and by 2030, we aim to transform this card into a "Universal Social ID Card" for every citizen of Bangladesh,” he said.

Information relating to each household’s Family Tree is being incorporated into the Family Card database, he added.