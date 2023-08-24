US company to install LNG terminal at Payra

The authorities are going to install another floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in the deep sea near the Payra port in Patuakhali, to facilitate smooth supply of natural gas to the south-western region.
Accelerate Global Operations, LLC, a company based in the United States, has been entrusted with the project, including installation of the pipeline.
In a virtual meeting on Wednesday, the cabinet committee on economic affairs gave nod to the draft agreement between Petrobangla and the US company regarding the terminal. Finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal presided over the meeting, according to sources.
The finance minister or an additional secretary of cabinet division usually briefs the media about the decisions taken in the cabinet committees on economic affairs and government purchase. However, the briefing does not take place if the agenda include some crucial issues.
There was no press briefing on Wednesday. Contacted, cabinet division additional secretary said the meeting took place as per schedule, but there will be no briefing. He declined to explain the issue further.
According to sources, the meeting approved three proposals in principle, including that of LNG terminal installation. The other proposals include adopting a public-private partnership (PPP) framework for sewage management in Purbachal City and release and promotion of the film – Mujib: The Making of a Nation – through the direct procurement method.
Sources said the government does not want to disclose the decision to entrust an entity with the promotional campaign of the film without any tender. It requires the cabinet committee’s approval to spend a big sum of money from the state treasury.
Meanwhile, the cabinet committee on government purchase okayed a total of 17 proposals involving Tk 56.17 billion, including a proposal to import 50,000 tonnes of wheat to ensure food safety.
A Singapore-based company – Agrocorp International – has been assigned for sourcing wheat. A tonne of wheat will cost USD 304.83 to be imported, while each kilogram (kg) Tk 33.38.