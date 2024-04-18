Bottled soybean oil price increases by Tk 4 per litre
Price of bottled soybean oil has been raised by Tk 4 while that of the loose soybean oil has been slashed by Tk 2 per litre.
As per the new decision, price of bottled soybean oil increases to Tk 167 from Tk 163 per litre.
State minister for commerce Ahasanul Islam disclosed this to the media at a press conference Thursday.
Earlier, the millers announced to raise the price of soybean oil by Tk 10 per litre.
Bangladesh Vegetable Oil Refiners & Vanaspati Manufacturers Association sent a letter to the commerce secretary requesting him to make an announcement to implement the new price from Tuesday last.
But the state minister for commerce informed the traders that there was no scope to raise the price.
Earlier on 1 March, the bottled soybean oil price was fixed at Tk 163 per litre slashing Tk 10 at a meeting before the Ramadan.
The meeting also set Tk 800 for a 5-litre bottle of soybean oil.