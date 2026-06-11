Gold prices drop to Tk 218,000 per bhori after fresh cut
Prices of gold in Bangladesh have been reduced for the fourth consecutive time, with the Bangladesh Jeweller’s Association (BAJUS) cutting the rate of 22-carat gold by Tk 4,432 per bhori (11.664 grams) to Tk 218,350.
In a notice issued on Thursday morning, the trade body said the new prices took effect from 10:00 am.
It attributed the latest adjustment to a decline in the price of pure gold in the local market, prompting it to revise gold rates after considering the overall market situation.
Under the new pricing structure, 21-carat gold will cost Tk 208,436 per bhori, while the price of 18-carat gold has been set at Tk 178,692 per bhori. The price of gold produced under the traditional method has been fixed at Tk 145,508 per bhori.
The latest reduction comes just a day after BAJUS lowered gold prices by Tk 6,591 per bhori on Wednesday, setting the price of 22-carat gold at Tk 222,782 per bhori.
Gold prices have declined in eight of the last 10 adjustments made by BAJUS. During the latest streak of four consecutive cuts, the price of 22-carat gold has fallen by a cumulative Tk 19,771 per bhori.
So far in 2026, BAJUS has revised gold prices 73 times. Of those adjustments, prices were increased on 37 occasions and reduced 36 times.
Alongside gold, it also announced a fresh reduction in silver prices.
The price of 22-carat silver has been cut by Tk 58 per bhori to Tk 4,841.
The rate for 21-carat silver has been set at Tk 4,607 per bhori, while 18-carat silver will sell at Tk 3,966 per bhori. Silver produced under the traditional method will cost Tk 2,974 per bhori.
Silver prices have been adjusted 44 times so far this year, with 22 increases and 22 decreases recorded during the period.