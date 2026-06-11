Gold prices drop to Tk 218,000 per bhori after fresh cut

It attributed the latest adjustment to a decline in the price of pure gold in the local market, prompting it to revise gold rates after considering the overall market situation.

Under the new pricing structure, 21-carat gold will cost Tk 208,436 per bhori, while the price of 18-carat gold has been set at Tk 178,692 per bhori. The price of gold produced under the traditional method has been fixed at Tk 145,508 per bhori.

The latest reduction comes just a day after BAJUS lowered gold prices by Tk 6,591 per bhori on Wednesday, setting the price of 22-carat gold at Tk 222,782 per bhori.