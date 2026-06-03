Upcoming budget to focus on empowering poor, marginalised people: Khasru

Finance and Planning Minister Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury on Tuesday said the core philosophy of the upcoming national budget is the democratisation of the economy and bringing poor and marginalized communities into the mainstream of economic activities.

“The low-income people have historically been the most deprived in Bangladesh’s budgetary framework. Therefore, we have given priority to the poor, low-income groups and homemakers (housewives) in the upcoming budget,” he said.

The minister made the remarks while addressing a seminar titled “Budget 2026–27: Expectations and Reality” as the chief guest in the capital on Tuesday, organised by the Economic Reporters Forum (ERF).

ERF President Daulat Akter Mala chaired the seminar. Executive Director of Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) Dr Fahmida Khatun, Chairman of East Coast Group Azam J Chowdhury and President of the Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA) Shawkat Aziz Russell attended the programme as special guests. ERF General Secretary Abul Kasem moderated the event.