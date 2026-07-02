Profit rates on savings certificate will not be reduced

The government will keep the profit rates on all types of Savings Certificates unchanged for the next six months. As a result, the existing profit rates will remain in force, ranging from 11.77 per cent to 11.98 per cent.

The revised profit rates were due to take effect from 1 July this year, that is, yesterday, Wednesday. Many had expected the government to reduce the rates again.

However, it has decided not to do so. The authorities may issue a new official notification within the next few days confirming that the current rates will remain unchanged.