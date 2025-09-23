Remittance inflow crosses $2b in 21 days of Sept

Remittance inflow through banking channels surpassed $2 billion in the first 21 days of September, marking a 24.3 per cent year-on-year rise.

Until 21 September, Bangladeshi expatriates sent home $2 billion, compared to $1.63 billion during the same period last year, according to Bangladesh Bank data.

On 21 September alone, remittance stood at $128 million, while from 18 to 20 September, a total of $133 million came in.