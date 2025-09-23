Remittance inflow crosses $2b in 21 days of Sept
Remittance inflow through banking channels surpassed $2 billion in the first 21 days of September, marking a 24.3 per cent year-on-year rise.
Until 21 September, Bangladeshi expatriates sent home $2 billion, compared to $1.63 billion during the same period last year, according to Bangladesh Bank data.
On 21 September alone, remittance stood at $128 million, while from 18 to 20 September, a total of $133 million came in.
By 20 September, the inflow was $1.90 billion, which crossed the $2 billion mark the very next day.
In the current fiscal year of 2025-26, Bangladesh has so far received $6.93 billion in remittances, up from $5.77 billion during the same period of the previous year.
In the July–September quarter of FY2024-25, remittance inflow recorded a growth of over 20 per cent compared to the previous fiscal.
Remittance has remained on an upward trend since the beginning of 2025, with March witnessing an all-time monthly high of $3.29 billion, the highest ever recorded in the country’s history.