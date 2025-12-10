Finance adviser confined in secretariat for nearly 4 hours

Finance adviser Salehuddin Ahmed has been confined in his office at the Finance Division of the Finance Ministry for nearly four hours by non-cadre officials and employees working in the secretariat.

They are protesting for a 20 per cent ‘secretariat allowance’ for all secretariat employees, and as part of this movement, they confined the finance adviser on Wednesday.

According to the latest information, he remained trapped as of 6:15pm.

Attempts were made four times to contact the finance adviser on his mobile phone for comment, but he did not answer. At 5:30pm, Gazi Touhidul Islam, Public Relations Officer of the Finance Ministry, told Prothom Alo that the finance adviser was in his office, while the protesters were chanting slogans with their demands. They were still positioned in front of the finance division.