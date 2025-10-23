Excise duty will now be applicable if account balance exceeds Tk 300,000

If you maintain a significant amount of money in your bank account, the bank will deduct excise duty from your balance.

Previously, excise duty was applicable on bank accounts with a balance exceeding one Tk 100,000.

Under the new rule, excise duty will now apply only when the account balance exceeds Tk 300,000. This change was introduced in the national budget announced in June of the current fiscal year, offering some relief to customers.

Towards the end of December, many bank customers usually receive mobile notifications informing them of deductions from their accounts. Many do not understand the reason for such deductions, these represent the excise duty collected by the banks.