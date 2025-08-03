Remittance inflow to Bangladesh soars by 29.48pc in July; totals $2.48b

This notable rise comes in sharp contrast to the same period last year, when remittance stood at $1.91 billion. In July 2024, remittance inflows had dropped significantly due to calls on social media urging expatriates to halt money transfers in protest against political unrest.

Following subsequent political changes, the remittance trend has, however, steadily gained a big momentum.

Bangladesh Bank officials attribute this upward trajectory to several proactive government measures, including the 2.5 per cent cash incentive on remittances, stronger regulatory measures against informal channels like the hundi system and overall improvements in the formal banking infrastructure.