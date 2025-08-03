Remittance inflow to Bangladesh soars by 29.48pc in July; totals $2.48b
Bangladesh received a record-breaking remittance of US$2.48 billion in July, the first month of the 2025-26 fiscal year, marking a robust 29.48 per cent year-on-year growth.
According to the latest data released by Bangladesh Bank on Saturday (3 August), the inflow translates to approximately Tk 302.30 billion, calculated at the current exchange rate of Tk 122 per US dollar.
This notable rise comes in sharp contrast to the same period last year, when remittance stood at $1.91 billion. In July 2024, remittance inflows had dropped significantly due to calls on social media urging expatriates to halt money transfers in protest against political unrest.
Following subsequent political changes, the remittance trend has, however, steadily gained a big momentum.
Bangladesh Bank officials attribute this upward trajectory to several proactive government measures, including the 2.5 per cent cash incentive on remittances, stronger regulatory measures against informal channels like the hundi system and overall improvements in the formal banking infrastructure.
These efforts are not only encouraging expatriates to use legal channels but are also contributing to a healthier foreign exchange reserve.
“This follows a strong performance in June, when remittances reached $2.82 billion, marking an 11 per cent increase over the same period the previous year,” said Arif Hosain Khan, Executive Director and spokesperson of Bangladesh Bank.
He pointed out that the previous fiscal year (FY2024-25) saw record-breaking remittance inflows, totalling $30.33 billion, which reflected a significant 27 per cent jump from the $23.74 billion received in FY2023-24, setting a new all-time high for annual remittances.
“The continuous rise in remittance inflow is bringing stability to the economy and providing much-needed relief to the country’s dollar supply,” Arif Hosain added.