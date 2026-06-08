VAT on gold may be halved to Tk 5,000 per bhori, how much will price drop?

Currently, a 5 per cent Value Added Tax (VAT) is levied on the total sales price for gold or jewellery transactions in the country. Due to the rising price of gold, the actual VAT amount under this percentage system has increased significantly. Consequently, this method is failing in proper VAT collection.

In response to demands from traders, the National Board of Revenue (NBR) is therefore planning to introduce a fixed VAT instead of a percentage-based one. A source concerned revealed that a VAT of Tk 5,000 per bhori might be imposed under this new arrangement.

At present, the price of one bhori of 22-carat gold in the domestic market stands at around Tk 229,000. Buying gold at this price means consumers currently have to pay nearly Tk 11,500 in VAT per bhori at the 5 per cent rate. If the fixed VAT amount comes into effect in the upcoming budget, customers will only need to pay Tk 5,000 when purchasing each bhori of gold.