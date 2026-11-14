Started up with Tk 90,000, now worth millions

Nitai Sarkar said his first major challenge after completing his BBA was securing an internship. With no personal connections or professional network in Dhaka, he struggled to find an opportunity despite trying for six months. Rather than remain idle during this period, he started a mobile phone top-up business next to his uncle’s pharmacy in Old Dhaka. Later, with the help of a university teacher, he secured an internship at Fortuna Bangladesh, a footwear company. He subsequently worked at the company for nearly three years.

His responsibilities at Fortuna were not limited to any particular department. He handled almost everything, including collecting customer feedback, product photography, inventory management, supply chain operations, managing the company’s Facebook page, product deliveries and participating in various trade fairs. The experience gave him hands-on knowledge of how an e-commerce business operates on a day-to-day basis.

He later used that experience as the foundation for his own business. “While working at Fortuna, I didn’t just learn how to sell products; I became familiar with the different aspects of running a business from beginning to end,” he said. Moreover, participating in various trade fairs helped him build an extensive network, many members of which later became his customers.