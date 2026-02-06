Dhaka, Tokyo sign first EPA, over 7,300 Bangladeshi products to get duty-free access to Japan

The ceremony was attended by high officials, including Commerce Secretary Mahbubur Rahman, Bangladesh Ambassador to Japan Md Daud Ali, and Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Saeda Shinichi.

The final agreement is the result of seven rounds of negotiations held in Dhaka and Tokyo, covering trade in goods and services, investment, and economic cooperation.

Speaking at the event, Sheikh Bashir Uddin described the EPA as a reflection of the long-standing friendship between the two nations.

He emphasized that the agreement is more than just a commercial document; it is an expression of Bangladesh’s bright economic future and the deep mutual trust between the two countries.